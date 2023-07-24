'The Flash' runs to the top of Vudu's streaming charts

It seems that moviegoers were just waiting for The Flash to come to streaming.

Despite early positive word of mouth, the movie starring embattled actor Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster stumbled in theaters, and the expensive film now ranks as one of the worst-performing superhero movies ever made.

That said, the movie that also features Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck debuted at the top of the heap in its first week available for rent and purchase on Fandango's streaming service Vudu.

Coming in second was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with an underperforming animated newcomer to the chart, and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, debuting in third for the week July 17 through July 23.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X hung tough, finishing off last week in fourth and fifth places, respectively. GOTG Vol. 3 hit digital July 7, while the 10th Fast and the Furious film was released about a month prior.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.