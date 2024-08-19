'The Daily Show' sets Democratic National Convention schedule

Comedy Central

By Stephen Iervolino

The Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago will be hosting the Democratic National Convention beginning Monday, and The Daily Show news team will be there.

Michael Kosta kicks things off Monday at 10 p.m. CT, and his special guest will be Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Desi Lydic will co-host Tuesday evening and welcome Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. On Wednesday, Jordan Klepper returns with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

On Thursday, Jon Stewart takes the anchor desk for a live episode, a half hour later than usual, airing at 10:30 p.m. CT following the closing of the DNC.

The Daily Show news team includes Ronny Chieng, Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black, with new additions Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!