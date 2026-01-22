Teyana Taylor says Oscar nomination is 'beyond anything I ever allowed myself to fully believe was possible'

Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor has another chance to win a major award for her role in One Battle After Another. She's been nominated for an Oscar in the category of best supporting actress.

"I fell asleep last night watching Pretty Woman, thinking about happy endings and how impossible they sometimes feel ... and I woke up realizing I've been living in one that God has been preparing me for my own fairytale ending," Teyana said in a statement, reacting to her first-ever Oscar nod.

"To be an Academy Award nominee is beyond anything I ever allowed myself to fully believe was possible. I am so deeply emotional, so humbled, and so grateful for every person who has walked this road with me & honored to be nominated alongside these amazing women in my category," she continued.

Teyana is up against Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who are nominated for their work in Sentimental Value; Amy Madigan for her role in Weapons; and Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners.

Teyana said the nod is a "gentle reminder that dreams really do survive," as her "career has been filled with battles, doubts, and moments of deep uncertainty."

"It has felt like one long fight for space, for respect, and for opportunity. ... Today feels like a soft, beautiful 'yes' from the universe," Teyana said. "And as I always say ... the wait was not punishment, it was preparation for what was already written."

She also thanked director "Paul 'Let Him Cook' Thomas Anderson."

"I am emotional. I am humbled," Teyana said. "My heart is full. My life is forever changed, and I give all glory to God."

One Battle After Another is up for best picture and best casting, among other categories.

The 2026 Oscars air March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

