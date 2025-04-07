Texas Roadhouse passes Olive Garden as top US casual dining restaurant

There’s a new top dog in the casual-dining sector here in the United States. While Olive Garden has held the top spot since 2018, Texas Roadhouse has officially claimed first place for 2024.

Top U.S. Casual-Dining Chains

Texas Roadhouse Olive Garden Chili’s Grill & Bar Applebee’s Buffalo Wild Wings Longhorn Steakhouse Outback Steakhouse The Cheesecake Factory Red Lobster Red Robin

Texas Roadhouse saw a 14.7% increase in sales in the U.S. last year to $5.5 billion. They also opened 26 new locations.