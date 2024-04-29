Tennis, everyone? Search data shows spike in lessons with Zendaya's tennis movie 'Challengers'

Zendaya has already become a fashion icon, and now the Emmy-winning star might be responsible for influencing people to take up tennis.

At least that's according to research from the casino website Vegas Gems, which noted worldwide searches for "tennis lessons" spiked with the release of her new film Challengers, which aced the box office over the weekend.

According to the search data, interest in tennis lessons jumped 54%, reaching their highest point in 12 months when the sultry sports film from Luca Guadagnino debuted.

Granted, the French Open and Wimbledon will be played soon. But considering Zendaya has 184 million Instagram followers, it's quite plausible she's the main source of the search spike.

If you doubt Zendaya's influence, consider that the film, in which she stars with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, has amassed over 114 million views on TikTok worldwide, according to the website's research.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.