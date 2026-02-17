'Tell Me Lies' creator Meaghan Oppenheimer reflects on the end of hit series

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten appear in this still from 'Tell Me Lies' season 3. (Ian Watson/Disney)

Tell Me Lies has come to an end.

The explosive season 3 finale is out now on Hulu, and as the episode dropped, series creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer delivered the news that the finale also marks the show's end.

"After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight's episode will be the series finale," Oppenheimer wrote in an Instagram post Monday. "This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion."

She went on to say that her goal "has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you."

"And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending - a privilege very few shows get," she wrote.

She added, "Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future."

Tell Me Lies, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, made its debut on Hulu in 2022.

The series follows the lives of a group of college friends. At the center is a turbulent romance between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and (Jackson White), which unfolds over the course of eight years.

The show also stars Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.

