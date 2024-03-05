'Ted Lasso' star Brendan Hunt and fiancée welcome baby number two

Ted Lasso writer and star Brendan Hunt and his fiancée Shannon Nelson have welcomed their second child together.

Hunt, 51, revealed on Instagram that Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt -- Archie, for short -- was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday, March 1, three days before his due date.

"He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully," Hunt captioned the post, which included a slideshow of the newborn with various family members.

"He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho ... He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love," he added. "I don't know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever."

Nelson shared the same photos on her Instagram, along with the caption, "Meet Archie Felix Nelson Hunt. Born roaring on Friday 3/1/24 at 11:06pm. 9lbs 3.4oz and 21 inches long."

"Your mom and dad, big brother Seanie and Lucy are so completely in love and so lucky you decided to join us so our family hugs will only be stronger. I love you my sweet baby," she added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.