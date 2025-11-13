Taylor Swift smooches Travis Kelce, hangs with Ed Sheeran & Sabrina Carpenter in new docuseries trailer

In the new trailer for her Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift says she created the Eras Tour so she could "overserve" her fans — and in it, you can definitely see her doing the most.

The six-episode series The End of an Era debuts with two episodes on Dec. 12 on Disney+ and as promised, it takes fans behind-the-scenes of the Eras Tour, which Taylor reveals she conceived two years before it actually started.

You see Taylor rehearsing choreography, planning the set list, getting into the famous "cleaning cart" that took her to the stage unseen every night, changing outfits at lightning speed and riding a trolley underneath the stage with her now fiancé Travis Kelce while kissing him. "He brings a lot of happiness," says Taylor's mom.

You can also see Taylor with some of her special guests, including Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, and rehearsing the moment when Travis carried her onstage in London during The Tortured Poets Department segment of the show.

"This was a seismic, momentous period of time in my life and in the lives of anyone this tour touched," says Taylor.

Also on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, ABC will air a preview event featuring episode 1 of The End of an Era, and a one-hour version of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, the full version of which also debuts on Disney+ that same day.

On Instagram, Taylor wrote of the series, "Honestly can't think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you!" Her birthday is Dec. 13.

