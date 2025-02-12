Tad’s 5 steps to turn up the Valentine’s Day romance The saying “the best things in life are free” couldn’t be more true on Valentine’s Day!

Men have such a bad reputation when it comes to Valentine’s Day. We know, we know. February 14th is on the calendar…blah blah blah. The truth is that we really, really want to make Valentine’s day so special for you.

You might be surprised to learn that the real reason we screw it up is because we feel inadequate. Nothing is good enough for you, darling. We end up putting so much pressure on ourselves, that ultimately we just give up.

Some of us might be apologetic, while others might try to play it off by acting all macho about it. If a guy throws flowers at you and says “ditto” when you tell him you love him, it’s ok. The poor man child is just hiding his emotional immaturity and insecurity behind his machismo. But know that deep down in his soul, he really wanted to do something nice for you to show his appreciation.

I thought it would be a great service for our male audience to just go ahead and ask the question: ladies, what the heck do you actually want??

Some women responded to our survey by requesting traditional items like flowers, spa certificates, and a nice dinner. Other women requested very practical items like windshield wipers and an air fryer. We even have a guy try to infiltrate our poll by posing as a women. His request: “lemon pepper chicken wings.. and lots of them”!

But there’s great news for cheapskates! Most women responded to the question with requests for something that costs absolutely nothing! Any guesses? What women really want is love and attention!

Though, they expressed this in many different ways, Karen summed it up best with this post: “What (I want is) for him to be right here holding my hand…just being here for each other…no fancy restaurants …we’re fun at home being close”.

So. Here’s the game plan for the fellas to get it right this year:

Take the kids for a bit so she can have some quiet. Put the phone and remote down and give her your undivided attention. Order take out from her favorite restaurant. DO NOT ASK her what she wants. Do it. After dinner, put on her favorite playlist (which, of course is always available on the B98.5 app) Last but not least, give her what she craves: You. No distractions. Just you and your prince charming self.

And now you’re speaking your love’s language!