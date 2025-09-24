TADDY’S TEST KITCHEN: Open Faced Dumplings Tad tests out another viral cooking trend to let you know if you should bother!

Trust us: It tastes much better than it looks! 😂😳😬

Who doesn’t love dumplings??? Am I right???

I’m not sure about your algorithm, but I was served up this recipe video enough times that I was sure the universe wanted me to make them. The idea is to make dumplings, but without sealing them like we are used to when we order them at a restaurant. It’s been a minute since I’ve made “proper” sealed dumplings, so I can’t tell you how much time this saves, but it does “slap” as the kids say.

Easy and fun to make with the young chefs in the house (watch the grease splatter) & I’m inspired to make all kinds of flavors in the future!

NOTE: search “ground beef & pork mixture near me” & buy pre-blended meat. I didn’t know that was an option beforehand & fielded a few complaints as a result! 🙄

INGREDIENTS

1lb Lean ground beef/pork mix

11/2 cups 3-color deli coleslaw

2 tbsp Soy sauce

2 cloves Garlic (minced)

1/2 tbsp Ginger (minced)

1/2 tbsp Sugar

1 tsp Sesame oil

1/3 cup Green onion (chopped)

25 Wonton wraps

SAUCE INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp Soy sauce

1 tbsp Chili garlic sauce

1 tbsp Water

2 tsp Sesame oil

2 tsp Rice wine vinegar

2 tsp Sesame seeds

1 tbsp Sugar

INSTRUCTIONAL VIDEO