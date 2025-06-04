Tad and his son are Radio Mercury Award finalists!

By Tad, Drex & Kara

I’m very excited to bring my son Sam to NYC for the 2025 Radio Mercury Awards being held at the Sony Theatre June 5th. We were chosen as a finalist for a commercial we produced for Breda Pest Management.

What makes this particularly special to me is the fact that Sam is about the same age I was when MY dad introduced me to radio. He did a weekly oldies show on my hometown station, and I got my start by watching him do his show. My dad passed away long before my son was born, but I just know he will be watching over us. He would be so proud to see his grandson follow in his footsteps. - Tad

