Tad and his son are Radio Mercury Award finalists!

I’m very excited to bring my son Sam to NYC for the 2025 Radio Mercury Awards being held at the Sony Theatre June 5th. We were chosen as a finalist for a commercial we produced for Breda Pest Management.

What makes this particularly special to me is the fact that Sam is about the same age I was when MY dad introduced me to radio. He did a weekly oldies show on my hometown station, and I got my start by watching him do his show. My dad passed away long before my son was born, but I just know he will be watching over us. He would be so proud to see his grandson follow in his footsteps. - Tad