Taco Tuesday: Tad’s tantalizing taco tactic

Tad shows you one way how you can upgrade your tacos for Taco Tuesday!

Laziness and cooking don’t mix. It’s easy to plop a bunch of flour tortillas on the counter next to a bag of lettuce and tell the troops to come and get it. But I personally prefer a method that takes a little time and comes out more like a 5-star taquito!

And they’re so easy to make! Just brown up your chosen taco meat, paint the insides of the shell with refried beans, load ‘er up with cheese and any other filling your sweet baby heart desires. Pop them in the oven and just check on them every 5 minutes until they look scrumptious. The chances of burning them are slim because, if I’m being honest, you won’t be able to stop thinking about them!

It’s hard to mess up Mexican food. How can you go wrong with ingredients as delicious as these! Ole!

Let me know if you have any ideas for improvements Tad@B985.com