NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: People wear inflatable T-Rex costumes in Times Square on October 31, 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been canceled or adjusted with additional safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Over 300 people showed up and raced in the men’s. Women’s, and children’s T. Rex races at the T. Rex World races at Emerald Downs in Washington state. Don’t be bummed out that you missed the races, be excited that the entire event will be broadcast on ESPN 2 sometime this summer. In the meantime, enjoy the race!