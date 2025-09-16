Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried star in 'The Housemaid' official trailer

The official trailer for The Housemaid has arrived.

Lionsgate released the trailer for the upcoming drama film on Tuesday.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in the thriller, which is based on the bestselling book by Freida McFadden. Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helmed the film from a script by Rebecca Sonnenshine.

The film follows Millie, played by Sweeney, who "accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar)," according to its official synopsis. "But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end."

Set to Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please," the trailer finds Sweeney's Millie interviewing for the housemaid position, which she then gets hired for. We see her cook, clean and help out around the house, before things take a sinister turn.

"I want you to feel safe here," Seyfried's Nina says to Millie.

"I do," she responds, which prompts Nina to offer her a large key. "For your door," she says.

Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins also star in the film.

The Housemaid comes to movie theaters on Dec. 19.

