The Surprising Benefits of Using Dad Jokes as a Parenting Tool

Being funny could help you be a better parent.

The Surprising Benefits of Using Dad Jokes as a Parenting Tool (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Chris Centore

Parenting challenges never seem to end, but there is some good news for those with a good sense of humor! A recent survey of about 300 people discussing their experiences being raised with or without humor and their views on their childhood. The respondents who were raised by adults who used humor were found to have a better view of their parents or caregivers, more likely to say they have a good relationship with them, more likely to say they did a good job, and reply that they would use the same parenting techniques. So, keep telling those Dad jokes (or whatever jokes make your kids smile) and check out the full details here.

