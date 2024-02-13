Super Bowl 58 the most watched telecast of all time

It's estimated that more people watched Taylor Swift's boyfriend win the Super Bowl than watched man land on the moon.

Super Bowl 58 is now the most-watched telecast in history, surpassing 123.4 million viewers across all platforms. Not only did it set the record for the most-watched Super Bowl of all time, but CBS also set the record for the largest audience ever for a single network with 120 million viewers.

Nielsen Fast National and Adobe Analytics delivered this data, confirming that the coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 win in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers, as well as Usher's halftime show, was the most watched in the history of television. The broadcast streamed across multiple platforms, including CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports and NFL properties, such as NFL+.

