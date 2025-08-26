Squirrel crashes MLB game and ends up getting its own Topps baseball card

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: A squirrel takes the field during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 22, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Friday night during the Yankees/Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium, an unexpected visitor scampered onto the field. A squirrel found its way from home plate to the pitcher’s mound, which prompted a brief halt in play and captivated fans in the stands. Yankees pitcher Max Fried even appeared to share a moment of mutual contemplation with the furry intruder. Play resumed once the squirrel scampered to the foul zone and exited via a nearby fence

Now, the moment has been immortalized in collectible form when Topps responded swiftly, releasing a “Topps Now” trading card featuring the squirrel. Priced at about $8.99, the card is emblazoned with the cheeky tagline “Furry friend takes mound at Yankee Stadium”