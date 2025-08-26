Squirrel crashes MLB game and ends up getting its own Topps baseball card

Friday night during the Yankees/Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium, an unexpected visitor scampered onto the field. A squirrel found its way from home plate to the pitcher’s mound, which prompted a brief halt in play and captivated fans in the stands. Yankees pitcher Max Fried even appeared to share a moment of mutual contemplation with the furry intruder. Play resumed once the squirrel scampered to the foul zone and exited via a nearby fence
Now, the moment has been immortalized in collectible form when Topps responded swiftly, releasing a “Topps Now” trading card featuring the squirrel. Priced at about $8.99, the card is emblazoned with the cheeky tagline “Furry friend takes mound at Yankee Stadium”