Sorry Falcons, I had to move on

Philly Dawgs

By Abby Jessen

Hey, it’s Abby! I’m typically not a bandwagon fan of anyone, but things have changed! Ever since the 28-3 Super Bowl against the Patriots, I’ve had a tough time cheering on the Atlanta Falcons and having my heart broken week after week, year after year. It was also tough to watch them pass on Georgia players in favor of worse players from other college teams.

That being said, I’ve decided to become a Philadelphia Eagles fan! They keep drafting players from the University of Georgia, and they’ve even now embraced the nickname “Philly Dawgs.” We got our Eagles jerseys this week, and I look forward to riding this bandwagon and cheering on my former Dawgs until the Falcons decide to step up! There are several other Georgia players on the Eagles if anyone wants a jersey! Plus, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s brother is on the team, so there’s that.

I’m usually a pretty loyal sports fan, but the Falcons have made it hard on me since 28-3. So I decided to become an...

Posted by B98.5 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023
