Sophie Nélisse to star in 'This Summer Will Be Different' Netflix series adaptation

Sophie Nélisse is ready to take on another romance series.

The French-Canadian actress will star as Lucy in Netflix's TV adaptation of author Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel This Summer Will Be Different.

It will be "a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for," according to the show's logline.

Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart serve as the adaptation's creators and showrunners. They also both executive produce the show alongside Fortune.

This Summer Will Be Different will film on location in Prince Edward Island and in Toronto. It will span 10 episodes.

"I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early 20s," Fortune told Netflix. "That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different. I'm thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI."

Nélisse is known for her role as young Shauna in Yellowjackets. She's also the fan-favorite character Rose Landry in Heated Rivalry.

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