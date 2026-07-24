Sky Yang, Sean Kaufman to star in 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' film adaptation

Sky Yang and Sean Kaufman are taking on a popular book film adaptation.

The actors have joined the cast of the movie adaptation of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, ABC Audio has learned.

They join star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who is set to play Sadie Green in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s bestselling novel. Yang will play the role of Sam Masur while Kaufman will take on the character Marx Watanabe.

CODA director Siân Heder will write and direct the upcoming film based on script drafts written by Mark Bomback and Zevin.

The film is a modern love story about two friends who meet during childhood and reunite as adults. Together, they create video games and find intimacy "in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives," according to its official synopsis.

"The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s," the synopsis continues.

Zevin will executive produce while Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce for Temple Hill.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow spent over a year on The New York Times Best Sellers list. It has sold over 4 million copies worldwide, including 2 million in North America alone.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow will be released in theaters on Nov. 12, 2027.

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