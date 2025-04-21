'Sinners' knocks 'A Minecraft Movie' out of the top spot at the box office

Vampires beat video games at the box office this weekend.
Sinners, the Michael B. Jordan vampire thriller from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, knocked A Minecraft Movie out of the top spot this weekend, bringing in $45.6 million,Box Office Mojo reports.
According to Variety, Sinners now boasts the biggest debut numbers for a film based on an original idea -- as opposed to a sequel or a previously existing piece of media, such as a book -- since the 2019 horror film Us. That movie, written and directed by Jordan Peele, brought in $71 million.
A Minecraft Movie, which topped the box office for the past two weeks, slipped to number two with $41.3 million, making the film's total box office gross now over $344 million.
Films rounding out the top five include The King of Kings at number three with $17.27 million; The Amateur at number four with $7.2 million; and Warfare at number five with $4.85 million.
The top 10 this week also includes a movie that's two decades old. The 20th anniversary re-release of Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley, lands at number eight with $2.7 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Sinners - $45.6 million
2. A Minecraft Movie - $41.3 million
3. The King of Kings - $17.27 million
4. The Amateur - $7.2 million
5. Warfare - $4.85 million
6. Drop - $3.35 million
7. Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing -$2.76 million
8. Pride & Prejudice (20th Anniversary Re-Release) – $2.7 million
9. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 - $1.68 million
10. Snow White - $1.17 million
