SEC announces conference football opponents for the next four years

Since 1929, football players at the University of Georgia have been playing “between the hedges” when Sanford Stadium was dedicated. (PHOTO: UGA)

We now know who UGA’s SEC opponents will be for the next four years! The SEC announced all SEC matchups through the 2029 season.

We learned that our permanent SEC opponents will be Florida, Auburn, and South Carolina earlier this week. More details on that here.

You can see UGA’s full schedule for the next few years in their post below. I’m most excited to host Oklahoma in Athens and head to Austin in a few years!