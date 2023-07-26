Season finale of Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' now on Disney+

Marvel Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

On Wednesday, the sixth and final episode of Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion dropped on Disney+.

After four episodes' worth of betrayals, the death of one fan favorite in Cobie Smulders' MCU veteran Maria Hill, and a shape-shifting alien conspiracy to doom humankind brought about by an extremist group of the alien Skrull race, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury must finally face off with the group's leader, Gravik (Barbie co-star Kingsley Ben-Adir).

While Fury gets closer to his charge — trudging on what may be a suicide mission to New Skrullos, the alien HQ the extremists built at an abandoned nuclear plant — Dermot Mulroney's President Ritson, still ailing from an assassination attempt, is being tricked by other imposters closest to him into starting World War III.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

