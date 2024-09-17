Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in New York by federal agents

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, File)

By WSBTV

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested Monday night in New York City by federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations, multiple sources told ABC News.

Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Combs issued the following statement:

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he Is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

