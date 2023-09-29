'Saw X' scene had so much screaming, the cops reportedly showed up at an editor's door

So how intense is the new Saw X? Well, according to director Kevin Greutert, while the movie was being edited, the cops showed up in response to complaints someone "was being tortured to death."

For fans of the billion-dollar splatter franchise, Greutert's anecdote to NME will only boost the movie's bottom line at the box office this weekend.

The filmmaker explains first assistant editor Steve Forn was hard at work at his office in North Hollywood finishing the sound design for a scene that features the puzzle-playing Jigsaw killer's "eye vacuum trap." As the doorbell camera footage reportedly proves, Greutert says, "There was a knock at the door." Forn answered, only to find officers from the Los Angeles Police Department. They told him, "The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone's being tortured to death in here."

The director says of Forn, "And he was like, 'Actually, I'm just working on a movie ... You can come in and see it if you want?'"

Greutert recalls, "The cops started laughing! They said, 'We want to but, you know, you're all right.' It must have been a pretty realistic performance!" he said of Isan Beomhyun Lee's screaming.

"Plus Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!" he continued.

