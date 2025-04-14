Savannah Bananas profiled on 60 Minutes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Noah Bridges #9 of the Savannah Bananas is introduced before the game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

An item on my bucket list is to see the Savannah Bananas in person! I’m a big fan on social media, and I put in for the lottery in a bunch of cities, but I have yet to be fortunate enough to win the chance to buy tickets.

I really enjoyed founder Jesse Cole’s book “Find Your Yellow Tux,” so I was very excited to watch the coverage of the Savannah Bananas on 60 Minutes last night.

Here are some of the highlights:

"This is the stupidest thing I have ever seen… I loved it," said longtime baseball writer Tim Kurkjian while watching a Savannah Bananas game. https://cbsn.ws/3XUdqS3



[image or embed] — 60 Minutes (@60minutes.bsky.social) April 13, 2025 at 8:23 PM