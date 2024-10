Savannah Bananas v The Party Animals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Noah Bridges #9 of the Savannah Bananas is introduced before the game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Savannah Bananas released their 2025 schedule, and I was thrilled to see that Truist Park was on the list of stops again. If you want to travel somewhere else to see them, you can see the full schedule here.

There are also a lot of home games in Savannah if you’re willing to take a road trip.

To get tickets, you have to enter the ticket lottery here. Fingers crossed we all get tickets! Seeing them is a bucket list item for me!