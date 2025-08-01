Saturday Night Live ticket lottery open

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1867 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Sherman, host Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernández as Domingo, Chloe Fineman as Kelsey, and Heidi Gardner during the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch on Saturday, October 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

My husband and I were in New York City this spring for a friend’s birthday when we decided to look into how you get on the set of Saturday Night Live.

As it turns out, it’s all a lottery system, and tickets are complimentary. I had just assumed that they cost a ton of money!

If you want to apply for the ticket lottery like I just did, the 2025-2026 SNL lottery opened today and will remain open until the end of the month on August 31st.

All you have to do is email snltickets@nbcuni.com with your first and last name and why you would like to be a part of the studio audience. If you’re selected, you’ll receive a “set number of tickets for a random show date and time.”

Also, if you’re ever in New York City the week of a show, you can apply for a standby ticket.

