'Saturday Night Live' season 51 cast finalized: Report

It seems the Saturday Night Live cast shake-ups are over.
The upcoming 51st season of the late-night comedy sketch series has finished announcing its new arrivals and departures, Variety reports.
Additionally, Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che are returning for season 51. They will host the beloved sketch for their 12th season together.
As previously reported, new faces joining the cast are Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall has also joined the show's cast. The sketch comedy trio will be split up with Martin Herlihy on the SNL writing staff and John Higgins departing the show.
Season 51 of SNL premieres Oct. 4 on NBC.
