On Saturday, May the Fourth be with you. It's 'Star Wars' Day!

Saturday, May 4, is Star Wars Day, and the official website of that galaxy far, far away is helping fans celebrate.

In addition to deals and discounts on Star Wars games and other goodies, there are a host of food and beverage recipes to get fans in party mode. Among those are instructions to whip up a traditional Chandrillan Squig, named after the little worm that gives the bevvy an extra kick, as seen in the acclaimed series Andor.

Don't worry, the worms are made of gelatin.

There's also a Correllian iced coffee recipe, complete with a Millenium Falcon-shaped hunk of ice, or you can bake a batch of Bad Batch cookies, named after the Star Wars animated series about the titular clones on the run.

This year, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace comes back to theaters to celebrate its 25th birthday, promising a sneak peek of the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Some theaters are doing movie marathons of every so-called Skywalker Saga films — that's episodes one through nine.

If you prefer to stay at home, all of the films are available on Disney+, as will be the debut of the animated Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. Even if you don't subscribe, the Star Wars movies will be running on FX throughout the weekend.

