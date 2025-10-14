Sabrina Carpenter heats up the ACL stage with surprise performance featuring The Chicks

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Sabrina Carpenter surprised her fans at Austin City Limits when she brought out The Chicks during her set. The crowd went wild as the country legends joined her on stage for a duet of “Wide Open Spaces.”

Sabrina grinned the whole time, clearly thrilled to share the stage with them. Then The Chicks stuck around to sing on “Please Please Please,” giving the pop hit a country twist that had everyone singing along.

It was an unexpected mix of old and new that was easily one of the biggest moments of the festival.