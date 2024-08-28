Ryan Reynolds reveals what happened to Channing Tatum's Gambit after 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

(SPOILERS) On social media, Ryan Reynolds has uncovered for fans an Easter egg that revealed the fate of Channing Tatum’s slurring Southern X-Man Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

At the end of the blockbuster, a collection of heroes that includes Gambit hold off a horde of bad guys while Ryan's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine escape to another dimension.

It's assumed the heroes may have sacrificed themselves — but Reynolds just showed that Gambit got out of the wasteland known as The Void.

The scene is technically in the film, but hard to spot as it's hidden in the "deep background" on a monitor at the TVA, Reynolds explained when posting the moment.

Tatum's character is shown walking through the aftermath of the fight, when he turns and smiles as the same kind of "Marvel Sparkle Circle" that allowed Deadpool and Wolverine to escape opens behind him.

As reported, Tatum tried for years to bring a Gambit movie to theaters, only to have the plans scuttled when ABC News' parent company Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

While he was grateful he got the chance to finally suit up, he tells Collider he doesn't want to get his hopes up for future appearances. "I could never be in another Marvel movie again, and it wouldn't surprise me because I've had it in my hand before, and it's gone away," the Blink Twice star says.

"I'm always grain-of-salting it, but I'm hoping that [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] will allow me in."

