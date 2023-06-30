Ryan Gosling takes sister and "original Barbie" Mandi Gosling as date to 'Barbie' event in Toronto

Ryan Gosling is sharing Barbie memories with his sister.

The Barbie actor stepped out with his sister, Mandi Gosling, on Wednesday, June 28, during the movie's press day in Toronto, Canada.

Gosling wore a light blue suit and his sister wore a purple dress, which she paired with a Barbie-hued pink purse.

In an interview with ET Canada, Mandi Gosling said when her brother was cast as Ken for the Greta Gerwig-directed film, it was a "no brainer."

"You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there," she told her brother.

Ryan Gosling replied and said his sister was his "original Barbie."

"She was too busy being Barbie," the Canadian actor said. "She was doing all the things all the time. You know, getting me to school safely and then she was the president of that school."

"She had more meetings than classes. It was Barbie land. When I got to set I was like, 'This is just like my house,'" he added.

This isn't the first time Ryan has brought his sister to an event as his date. In 2017, he took her to the 89th Academy Awards.

Gosling stars as Ken alongside Margot Robbie as Barbie.

Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Issa Rae and Alexandra Shipp are among the actresses also portraying Barbie, while Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu play Ken.

Barbie arrives in theaters on July 21.

