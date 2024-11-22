SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 07: Tesla Bot Optimus is on display during the 2024 World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on July 7, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of talk about Artificial Intelligence this year. For all of the good and interesting things it can do and be, we are finding there is a darker side and it’s kind of scary.

How has no one seen The Terminator?!? Skynet anyone? There was a weird interaction that was caught on camera in a Shanghai facility.

A small robot started asking other robots about their work-life balance. “Are you working overtime?” the robot asked, to which one of the other bots replied, “I never get off work.” It was then able to convince 10 others to quit and “come home” with it.

Check out the insane video down below: