Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 37th wedding anniversary

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are celebrating 37 years together.

The actors, both 68, shared Instagram tributes to one another on Wednesday.

"Happy 37th Anniversary my love!!!" Wilson captioned a photo of her and her husband bundled up in hats and jackets.

Hanks, meanwhile, shared a warm-weather selfie his wife took of them while out for a swim.

"37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs. -Mr.THanks," Hanks wrote, capitalizing the first two letters in "thanks" as a play on his own initials.

Back in 2013, Hanks opened up about his marriage to Wilson in a CNN interview, calling "every day" with her a "blast" and "fun."

"I must say that when I met Rita, I thought, 'Oh, this is what it's supposed to be like when you are married to somebody," Hanks said. "It's supposed to be this carefree and easy and, you know, oddly enough, weighty."

Over the years, Wilson has expressed her gratitude for Hanks as well, writing in a 2019 Instagram post that her song "The Spark" was inspired by her relationship with her husband.

"In any long term relationship, if you're lucky, you started with a spark, that beautiful glimmer that ignites into a lasting love," Wilson wrote in part. "Fires need to be tended to, stoked, added to, watched. As long as there is a spark you'll always have a fire. I love you, Tom."

Hanks and Wilson married on April 30, 1988, and share a blended family: their sons Chester "Chet" Marlon Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks, and Tom's son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, whom he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.