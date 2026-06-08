Ridley Scott to direct Hugh Jackman in new 'Treasure Island' film adaptation

Hugh Jackman attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. (John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images) | Ridley Scott poses for a portrait ahead of his conversation on stage at BFI Southbank on October 5, 2025, in London, England. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Ridley Scott and Hugh Jackman are taking on an adaptation of a classic novel.

Scott is set to direct Jackman in a new film adaptation of Treasure Island, ABC Audio has confirmed. Jackman will play the pirate Long John Silver in this new take on the Robert Louis Stevenson novel.

According to Deadline, Adolescence writer Jack Thorne wrote the film's script and will executive produce. Scott will also produce the film alongside Michael Pruss for the production company Scott Free.

There is currently no studio attached to the project, but it is set to hit the market on Monday, the outlet reports.

Treasure Island follows a young boy who discovers a map to a legendary buried treasure. He sets out on a journey across the sea to find the fortune, all the while finding himself in a battle of wits with the pirate Long John Silver.

This upcoming adaptation is described as a new take on Stevenson's classic, which was originally published in 1883.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.