Ricki Lake's weight loss journey comes full circle with 17-year-old bathing suit

As reported, Ricki Lake and her husband, Ross Burningham, recently revealed they decided to undertake a health journey last October, and that they've each lost more than 30 pounds.

But now, the former talk show host shows she's come full circle, modeling a red swimsuit she wore on the cover of Us Weekly 17 years ago.

"Then and now. 2007-2024," Ricki captioned the photo on Instagram, adding "#thisis55" and "hardwork."

She continued, "I held onto this #NormaKamali one-piece for all these years wondering if I would ever be able to wear it again." The Us article at the time was touting Lake's weight loss from a size 24 to a size 4.

Lake's initial post said she and her husband put in the work and didn't rely on prescription meds to shed the pounds, as many in Hollywood, including Oprah Winfrey, have admitted to doing.

She explained, "We did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own."

She also said, "This is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years."

