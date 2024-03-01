Richard Lewis' widow thanks fans for their "loving tributes"

On the late stand-up comic and actor's account on X, formerly Twitter, Richard Lewis' widow, Joyce Lapinsky, posted a note of thanks to the fans following Lewis' death on Tuesday.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star died of a heart attack at 76.

"Thank you for your loving tributes," she began the post late Thursday evening. "He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I."

Lapinsky added, "In response to the many queries, I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles based charity [Comedy Gives Back] or the charity of your choice."

According to the website that Joyce posted, the nonprofit "is the safety net for the comedy community by providing financial crisis relief, mental health and chemical dependency treatment sponsorship and continued community support."

After years of struggling with alcohol and drugs, Lewis became sober in the mid-'90s. In fact, in her tribute to her former Anything but Love sitcom co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis called him "the reason I am sober."

"He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone," she expressed.

