Richard Gere joining Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in Paramount+ show 'The Agency'

Paramount+ has just announced that Richard Gere will be joining fellow Oscar nominees Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in the political thriller series The Agency.

Oscar winners George Clooney and Grant Heslov, his longtime producing partner, will executive produce through Smokehouse Pictures.

According to Paramount+, the series follows Fassbender's Martian, "a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites."

The logline continues, "His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

Gere will play Bosko, "the London Station Chief with a storied past after serving as an 8-year undercover agent."

"Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays," said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, in the announcement. "We are delighted to have him join our extraordinary cast."

