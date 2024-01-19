Reservations for my Valentine’s Day tradition are open!

Waffle House Valentine's Day

By Abby Jessen

Every year, we spend Valentine’s Day the way any good Georgian would do... at Waffle House! It’s the absolute best because they put out fancy table cloths, photo booths, and even table centerpieces.

Waffle House Valentine's Day 4

Waffle House Valentine's Day 2

But not every Waffle House takes Valentine’s Day reservations! Here’s a list of which ones do.

Waffle House on Instagram: “We’ve got Valentine’s Day covered. 😉 Valentine’s Day Reservations are now live on www.wafflehouse.com! 💛💕 To reserve your booth, call the number listed next to the address of the location you’ve selected. Reservations are limited and are only available at participating locations. Have questions? Send us a DM! 💌”

