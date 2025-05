Incoming Freshman students, student volunteers and parents participate in Freshman move-in on the Homewood Campus at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, August 29, 2009. From the Homewood Photography collection. (Photo by JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images)

This time last year my wife and I were doing the typical parental freak out about our oldest son graduating High School and heading off to college. We sat down and talked with Laura Morse Laura Morse, a Licensed Professional Counselor in Atlanta about what to expect. You can take another listen here.