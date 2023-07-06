Report: Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena reveals son Leandro’s cause of death

Robert De Niro's daughter Drena De Niro has reportedly blamed her son Leandro's death on pills laced with fentanyl, according to a report TMZ.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever,” Drena wrote in an Instagram comment on Tuesday, July 4, according to the outlet.

Drena, broke the news of Leandro's death on Instagram Sunday, July 2.

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," the 51-year-old captioned a photo of her son.

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," the post continued. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don't know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

Drena concluded the tribute, "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," Robert De Niro said in a statement to ABC News. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Leandro, 19, was the only child of Drena. Robert, who is the father of seven children, adopted Drena while he was married to his first wife, Diahnne Abbott.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.