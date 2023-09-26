Report: Jason Sudeikis to pay Olivia Wilde over $27,000 a month in custody settlement

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have reportedly settled their custody case.

Sudeikis, 48, agreed to pay $27,500 in monthly child support for their two children -- son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, who'll turn 7 in October -- according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. The Ted Lasso star will also have to cover 25% of Wilde's childcare costs, on top of the $27,500 monthly payment.

The former couple have also agreed to share joint custody of the two children, on a "week-on, week-off basis."

Sudeikis' estimated income was $10.5 million, while Wilde, 39, made about $500,000, according to the court documents.

The ex-couple first began dating in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live finale party and got engaged the following year. They welcomed Otis in August 2014 and Daisy in October 2016, before announcing their split in November 2020.

The agreement comes a year after Wilde was infamously served with custody papers at CinemaCon while promoting her film, Don't Worry Darling, touching off a bitter legal battle. A source close to Sudeikis later told People that the Emmy winner "had no prior knowledge" she'd be served "in such an inappropriate manner."

