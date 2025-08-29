Report: Heidi Gardner leaving 'Saturday Night Live' ahead of season 51

Heidi Gardner attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Another cast member is exiting Saturday Night Live ahead of the season 51 premiere.

According to the Vulture, Heidi Gardner is leaving the late-night NBC sketch comedy series after eight seasons. She joined the show as a featured player in 2017 and became a main cast member in 2019.

Gardner has played Kim Kardashian, Jill Biden and others on SNL. She is known for a variety of characters that turn up during Weekend Update, including teenage movie critic Bailey Gismert and Angel (Every Boxer's Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever).

She also infamously broke character during a sketch where she played a News Nation reporter whose interview goes south thanks to Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling appearing as Beavis and Butt-Head in the audience.

Outside of SNL, Gardner had a recurring role as Grace, a patient of Jason Segel's character Jimmy, in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

Gardner has yet to comment on her departure.

This is the fourth SNL cast member leaving the show ahead of the new season. Others departing are Devon Walker, Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow.

