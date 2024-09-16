Reese Witherspoon teases "really cool" project with a 'Real Housewives' cast membeR

By Stephen Iervolino

On the red carpet before Sunday night's Emmy Awards, Reese Witherspoon, the producer of the Emmy-winning HBO hit The Morning Show, teased a new project with a Real Housewives star.

Witherspoon wasn't naming names, but she told Page Six that a fateful flight — and a seat next to the unnamed cast member — got the Hello Sunshine production company founder buzzing.

"We might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now, but I can't say anything," Reese teased, adding of the project, "But it's cool, it's very cool."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!