Recapping the Atlanta Braves tool race for the 2025 season

One thing you should know about me is that my favorite part of any Braves game (especially in a tough season like this one) is the Home Depot Tool Race! Hammerin’ Hank is my celebrity crush, even though his rival Phil the Bucket is the fan favorite.

This year, thanks to my friend Austin who works for the Braves, I was able to get the stats of EVERY tool race. And Phil the Bucket came in first by one race!

Final Stats

Phil the Bucket: 33 Hammerin’ Hank: 32 B-Rush: 15 Two-Bit the Drill: 1

If you feel like Two-Bit The Drill never wins, it looks like you are correct! He only won one race, and everyone was talking about how it was rigged in advance. (He’s my husband’s favorite tool).

Below, you’ll find how each tool placed in every single race this season. The only games we’re missing are April 9th and the August 9th night games if anyone has footage of those races!

Also, here are some observations from several tool races:

May 8: It seemed like a different Hank in the costume

June 17: Blooper actually came in 2nd place, joining the tools for National Mascot Day

June 19 & July 2nd: 2nd place ties

July 4: Hank lost a shoe and had to turn around

July 6: Blooper’s mascot friends were visiting and beat up Two-Bit

August 7: Hank took the Bucket’s lid off! (We’re not sure if this is regulation).

Aug 10: Drill DNF despite having a commanding lead early. He disappeared through the left field gate.

Aug 19: Hank won by a nose. Thank goodness he has a big one!

Aug 20: The Bucket’s handle was pulled off

September 7: Photo finish with no review for the Bucket’s win

September 8: The Drill was randomly blindfolded??

September 9: Now EVERYONE is blindfolded?? The Drill DNF and flipped over the Jim Beam Lounge Wall

September 24: Needed replay to confirm Hank winning by a nose but replay cut for time

September 27: The race was confirmed to be rigged well in advance. This was Two-Bit’s sole victory.

Date Bucket Hammer Drill Brush April 4th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd April 5th 2nd 1st 3rd 4th April 8th 1st 3rd 4th 2nd April 9th 1st April 10th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd April 18th 1st 3rd 4th 2nd April 19th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd April 20th 4th 1st 3rd 2nd April 21st 3rd 2nd 4th 1st April 22nd 4th 1st 3rd 2nd April 23rd 4th 2nd 3rd 1st May 2nd 1st 4th 3rd 2nd May 6th 2nd 3rd 4th 1st May 7th 4th 2nd 3rd 1st May 8th 1st 4th 3rd 2nd May 12th 1st 4th 3rd 2nd May 13th 2nd 1st 3rd 4th May 15th 2nd 4th 3rd 1st May 23rd 1st 3rd 4th 2nd May 24th 4th 1st 3rd 2nd May 25th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd May 30th 2nd 1st 3rd 4th May 31st 1st 3rd 4th 2nd June 1st 3rd 2nd 4th 1st June 3rd 2nd 1st 4th 3rd June 4th 2nd 3rd 4th 1st June 5th 4th 2nd 3rd 1st June 13th 1st 3rd 4th 2nd June 14th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd June 15th 3rd 2nd 4th 1st June 17th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd June 18th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd June 19th 2nd 1st 3rd 2nd June 27th 2nd 3rd 4th 1st June 28th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd June 29th 1st 3rd 4th 2nd July 1st 2nd 1st 3rd 4th July 2nd 2nd 1st 3rd 2nd July 3rd 1st 2nd 3rd 4th July 4th 1st 4th 3rd 2nd July 5th 1st 4th 3rd 2nd July 6th 3rd 1st 4th 2nd July 18th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd July 19th 1st 4th 3rd 2nd July 20th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd July 21st 3rd 1st 4th 2nd July 22nd 3rd 2nd 4th 1st July 23rd 2nd 1st 4th 3rd August 4th 3rd 1st 2nd 4th August 5th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd August 6th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd August 7th 4th 2nd 3rd 1st August 8th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd August 9th 1 2nd 1st 3rd 4th August 9th 2 1st August 10th 3rd 1st DNF 2nd August 18th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd August 19th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd August 20th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd August 22nd 1st 2nd 4th 3rd August 23rd 1st 4th 3rd 2nd August 24th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd September 5th 1st 3rd 4th 2nd September 6th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd September 7th 1st 2nd 4th 3rd September 8th 1st 3rd 4th 2nd September 9th 2nd 3rd DNF 1st September 10th 4th 1st 3rd 2nd September 12th 2nd 3rd 4th 1st September 13th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd September 14th 2nd 1st 4th 3rd September 22nd 1st 2nd 4th 3rd September 23rd 2nd 1st 4th 3rd September 24th 3rd 1st 4th 2nd September 26th 2nd 3rd 4th 1st September 27th 4th 3rd 1st 2nd September 28th 4th 1st 3rd 2nd

Hopefully next year, Hammerin’ Hank can beat Phil the Bucket. I’m so into this race that we only use Lowe’s buckets in our home because I don’t want a Home Depot bucket in the house.

Also, if you don’t know the lore behind the tools, I wrote an article about that here!