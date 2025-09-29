Recapping the Atlanta Braves tool race for the 2025 season

One thing you should know about me is that my favorite part of any Braves game (especially in a tough season like this one) is the Home Depot Tool Race! Hammerin’ Hank is my celebrity crush, even though his rival Phil the Bucket is the fan favorite.
This year, thanks to my friend Austin who works for the Braves, I was able to get the stats of EVERY tool race. And Phil the Bucket came in first by one race!
Final Stats
- Phil the Bucket: 33
- Hammerin’ Hank: 32
- B-Rush: 15
- Two-Bit the Drill: 1
If you feel like Two-Bit The Drill never wins, it looks like you are correct! He only won one race, and everyone was talking about how it was rigged in advance. (He’s my husband’s favorite tool).
Below, you’ll find how each tool placed in every single race this season. The only games we’re missing are April 9th and the August 9th night games if anyone has footage of those races!
Also, here are some observations from several tool races:
- May 8: It seemed like a different Hank in the costume
- June 17: Blooper actually came in 2nd place, joining the tools for National Mascot Day
- June 19 & July 2nd: 2nd place ties
- July 4: Hank lost a shoe and had to turn around
- July 6: Blooper’s mascot friends were visiting and beat up Two-Bit
- August 7: Hank took the Bucket’s lid off! (We’re not sure if this is regulation).
- Aug 10: Drill DNF despite having a commanding lead early. He disappeared through the left field gate.
- Aug 19: Hank won by a nose. Thank goodness he has a big one!
- Aug 20: The Bucket’s handle was pulled off
- September 7: Photo finish with no review for the Bucket’s win
- September 8: The Drill was randomly blindfolded??
- September 9: Now EVERYONE is blindfolded?? The Drill DNF and flipped over the Jim Beam Lounge Wall
- September 24: Needed replay to confirm Hank winning by a nose but replay cut for time
- September 27: The race was confirmed to be rigged well in advance. This was Two-Bit’s sole victory.
|Date
|Bucket
|Hammer
|Drill
|Brush
|April 4th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|April 5th
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|April 8th
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|2nd
|April 9th
|1st
|April 10th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|April 18th
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|2nd
|April 19th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|April 20th
|4th
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
|April 21st
|3rd
|2nd
|4th
|1st
|April 22nd
|4th
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
|April 23rd
|4th
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|May 2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|2nd
|May 6th
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|May 7th
|4th
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|May 8th
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|2nd
|May 12th
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|2nd
|May 13th
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|May 15th
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|1st
|May 23rd
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|2nd
|May 24th
|4th
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
|May 25th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|May 30th
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|May 31st
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|2nd
|June 1st
|3rd
|2nd
|4th
|1st
|June 3rd
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|June 4th
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|June 5th
|4th
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|June 13th
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|2nd
|June 14th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|June 15th
|3rd
|2nd
|4th
|1st
|June 17th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|June 18th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|June 19th
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
|June 27th
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|June 28th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|June 29th
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|2nd
|July 1st
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|July 2nd
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
|July 3rd
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|July 4th
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|2nd
|July 5th
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|2nd
|July 6th
|3rd
|1st
|4th
|2nd
|July 18th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|July 19th
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|2nd
|July 20th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|July 21st
|3rd
|1st
|4th
|2nd
|July 22nd
|3rd
|2nd
|4th
|1st
|July 23rd
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|August 4th
|3rd
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|August 5th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|August 6th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|August 7th
|4th
|2nd
|3rd
|1st
|August 8th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|August 9th 1
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|August 9th 2
|1st
|August 10th
|3rd
|1st
|DNF
|2nd
|August 18th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|August 19th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|August 20th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|August 22nd
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|August 23rd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|2nd
|August 24th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|September 5th
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|2nd
|September 6th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|September 7th
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|September 8th
|1st
|3rd
|4th
|2nd
|September 9th
|2nd
|3rd
|DNF
|1st
|September 10th
|4th
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
|September 12th
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|September 13th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|September 14th
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|September 22nd
|1st
|2nd
|4th
|3rd
|September 23rd
|2nd
|1st
|4th
|3rd
|September 24th
|3rd
|1st
|4th
|2nd
|September 26th
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|September 27th
|4th
|3rd
|1st
|2nd
|September 28th
|4th
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
Hopefully next year, Hammerin’ Hank can beat Phil the Bucket. I’m so into this race that we only use Lowe’s buckets in our home because I don’t want a Home Depot bucket in the house.
Also, if you don’t know the lore behind the tools, I wrote an article about that here!