Recapping the Atlanta Braves tool race for the 2025 season

Atlanta Braves Tool Race
By Abby Jessen

One thing you should know about me is that my favorite part of any Braves game (especially in a tough season like this one) is the Home Depot Tool Race! Hammerin’ Hank is my celebrity crush, even though his rival Phil the Bucket is the fan favorite.

This year, thanks to my friend Austin who works for the Braves, I was able to get the stats of EVERY tool race. And Phil the Bucket came in first by one race!

Final Stats

  1. Phil the Bucket: 33
  2. Hammerin’ Hank: 32
  3. B-Rush: 15
  4. Two-Bit the Drill: 1

If you feel like Two-Bit The Drill never wins, it looks like you are correct! He only won one race, and everyone was talking about how it was rigged in advance. (He’s my husband’s favorite tool).

Below, you’ll find how each tool placed in every single race this season. The only games we’re missing are April 9th and the August 9th night games if anyone has footage of those races!

Also, here are some observations from several tool races:

  • May 8: It seemed like a different Hank in the costume
  • June 17: Blooper actually came in 2nd place, joining the tools for National Mascot Day
  • June 19 & July 2nd: 2nd place ties
  • July 4: Hank lost a shoe and had to turn around
  • July 6: Blooper’s mascot friends were visiting and beat up Two-Bit
  • August 7: Hank took the Bucket’s lid off! (We’re not sure if this is regulation).
  • Aug 10: Drill DNF despite having a commanding lead early. He disappeared through the left field gate.
  • Aug 19: Hank won by a nose. Thank goodness he has a big one!
  • Aug 20: The Bucket’s handle was pulled off
  • September 7: Photo finish with no review for the Bucket’s win
  • September 8: The Drill was randomly blindfolded??
  • September 9: Now EVERYONE is blindfolded?? The Drill DNF and flipped over the Jim Beam Lounge Wall
  • September 24: Needed replay to confirm Hank winning by a nose but replay cut for time 
  • September 27: The race was confirmed to be rigged well in advance. This was Two-Bit’s sole victory.
Date BucketHammerDrillBrush
April 4th1st2nd4th3rd
April 5th2nd1st3rd4th
April 8th1st3rd4th2nd
April 9th1st
April 10th2nd1st4th3rd
April 18th1st3rd4th 2nd
April 19th1st2nd4th3rd 
April 20th4th1st3rd2nd
April 21st 3rd2nd4th1st
April 22nd4th1st3rd2nd
April 23rd 4th2nd 3rd1st
May 2nd1st4th3rd2nd
May 6th2nd3rd4th1st
May 7th4th2nd3rd1st
May 8th1st4th3rd2nd
May 12th1st4th3rd2nd
May 13th2nd1st3rd4th
May 15th2nd4th3rd1st
May 23rd1st3rd4th2nd
May 24th4th1st3rd2nd
May 25th1st2nd4th3rd
May 30th2nd1st3rd4th
May 31st1st3rd4th2nd
June 1st3rd2nd4th1st
June 3rd2nd1st4th3rd
June 4th2nd3rd4th1st
June 5th4th2nd3rd1st
June 13th1st3rd4th2nd
June 14th1st2nd4th3rd
June 15th3rd2nd4th1st
June 17th1st2nd4th3rd
June 18th2nd1st4th3rd
June 19th2nd1st3rd2nd
June 27th2nd3rd4th1st
June 28th1st2nd4th3rd
June 29th1st3rd4th2nd
July 1st2nd1st3rd4th
July 2nd2nd1st3rd2nd
July 3rd1st2nd3rd4th
July 4th1st4th3rd2nd
July 5th1st4th3rd2nd
July 6th3rd1st4th2nd
July 18th 2nd1st4th3rd
July 19th1st4th3rd2nd
July 20th1st2nd4th3rd
July 21st3rd1st4th2nd
July 22nd3rd2nd4th1st
July 23rd2nd1st4th3rd
August 4th3rd1st2nd4th
August 5th1st2nd4th3rd
August 6th1st2nd4th3rd
August 7th4th2nd3rd1st
August 8th2nd1st4th3rd
August 9th 12nd1st3rd4th
August 9th 21st
August 10th3rd1stDNF2nd
August 18th2nd1st4th3rd
August 19th2nd1st4th3rd
August 20th1st2nd4th3rd
August 22nd1st2nd4th3rd
August 23rd1st4th3rd2nd
August 24th1st2nd4th3rd
September 5th1st3rd4th2nd
September 6th1st2nd4th3rd
September 7th1st2nd4th3rd
September 8th1st3rd4th2nd
September 9th2nd3rdDNF1st
September 10th4th1st3rd2nd
September 12th2nd3rd4th1st
September 13th2nd1st4th3rd
September 14th2nd1st4th3rd
September 22nd1st2nd4th3rd
September 23rd2nd1st4th3rd
September 24th3rd1st4th2nd
September 26th2nd3rd4th1st
September 27th4th3rd1st2nd
September 28th4th1st3rd2nd

Hopefully next year, Hammerin’ Hank can beat Phil the Bucket. I’m so into this race that we only use Lowe’s buckets in our home because I don’t want a Home Depot bucket in the house.

Also, if you don’t know the lore behind the tools, I wrote an article about that here!

