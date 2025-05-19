Recapping Abby’s trip to The Dolomites, Slovenia, and Venice

It is the time of year where I see vacations across my social media feeds, and I was fortunate enough to get to go on an amazing European trip thanks to my in-laws! I cannot recommend our itinerary enough.

We flew in and out of Venice, Italy, spending the last day of our trip there. Other than that, most people haven’t heard of the rest of our itinerary, so I thought I’d share because it was amazing.

We started our trip hiking in The Dolomites, a portion of the alps in Northeastern Italy. We spent time in Ortisei and San Vigilio di Marebbe, but we traveled through so many small towns there. It is absolutely stunning in that part of the world and so neat that there are three languages on every sign: German, Italian, and Ladin (a local language derived from Latin). The cuisine is also divine because you can get both German and Italian food! I recommend heading up to Alpe de Suisi to check out the view and hiking around Lago di Braies. In addition to hiking, this is a great part of the world to ski if that’s your cup of tea!

I would also highly recommend adding Slovenia to your travel plans if you’re ever in the area. We were fortunate enough to stop at Lake Bled and hike up to the castle, and we spent time in Ljubljana, which was an incredibly clean, walkable city with amazing food and beautiful attractions! The people there all spoke excellent English, too!

Here are some of the photos from my trip:

If you want any specifics from the trip, please reach out!