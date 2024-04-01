Rebel Wilson shared she briefly used Ozempic in weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson is getting candid about her weight loss journey.

During her interview with The Sunday Times, the Pitch Perfect star shared she has tried weight loss drug Ozempic as one of the methods to help maintain her size.

Discussing the medication, which use has skyrocketed in popularity over the past year, Wilson told the outlet, "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."

Noting that she is no longer using the drug, the Australian actress explained her decision to slim down came after her fertility doctor shared it would help increase her chance of success at in-vitro fertilization.

"Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight," Wilson said. "People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that."

Ozempic is one of a class of drugs called GLP-1 RAs that help people produce insulin and lower the amount of sugar in the blood. The drugs work by slowing down movement of food through the stomach and curbing appetite, thereby causing weight loss for some.

Ozempic's active ingredient is semaglutide; it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat Type 2 diabetes and can be prescribed off-label for weight loss. The same medication is approved under the name Wegovy and is approved to treat obesity or weight loss for someone who has a comorbidity like high blood pressure.

Wilson has shared previously that she transformed her life after committing to a "year of health" in 2020.

At the time, Wilson said she'd committed to working on both her mental and physical health.

