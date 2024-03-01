Reality Roundup: Rachel Leviss sues Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, 'The Bachelor' update

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

The Scandoval saga continues. Rachel Leviss has sued Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix over claims of revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Deadline reports. "'Scandoval' captured the public's attention in a massive way, went completely viral, and injected new life into Vanderpump Rules," the filing reads. "It also caused mayhem in Leviss's life, culminating in months-long in-patient treatment at a mental health facility and her departure from the show. Fomented by Bravo and Evolution in conjunction with the cast, Leviss was subjected to a public skewering with little precedent and became, without exaggeration, one of the most hated women in America."

The Bachelor (ABC)

Monday night's episode of The Bachelor found its lead, Joey Graziadei, selecting the final four women whose hometowns he will visit. In an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast released on Thursday, Graziadei said he was 70 or 80 percent sure the series would work for him after he selected his final four. "I was probably 70/30 [or] 80/20 [percent confident] because I could see the relationships were getting there, but we hadn't gotten to the point of anyone expressing that they're actually in love with me, if there's real feelings," Graziadei said.

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Amber Desiree "AD" Smith has opened up about her pool party confrontation with fellow season 6 contestant Sarah Ann Bick. "I had no idea that I was going to talk to Sarah Ann," AD told Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't think she was going to be there, so talking to her was very interesting."

