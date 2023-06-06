Rachel Brosnahan shares emotional tribute to late aunt Kate Spade

Actress Rachel Brosnahan is remembering her aunt Kate Spade five years after her death.

Spade, the fashion designer who co-founded and co-owned the designer brand Kate Spade New York, died by suicide on June 5, 2018.

In a moving Instagram post, she shared of a photo of her when she was a baby with Spade. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star reflected on her aunt's memory and how she stayed with her in New York City when Brosnahan starred on Broadway in the 2013 revival of The Big Knife.

"Can't believe it's been 5 years," Brosnahan began. "I've been thinking about Katy a lot lately because 10 years ago, when I was making my Broadway debut, she let me crash in their extra bedroom while I figured out my living situation."

"She included me in family dinners every night while we were in rehearsals and would keep extra food for me in the fridge for when I came home from...previews," she continued. "She would always ask about the play and came with bells on (and the most fabulous outfit) to our opening night. She told me she sobbed through the bows because she was proud."



Brosnahan added, "She spread stardust over everyone she came into contact with. I was lucky to be in her orbit."

Brosnahan, who is back on Broadway in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window alongside Oscar Isaac, ended her post by saying, "It's strange to be in New York without her," she said. "It's strange to be back on stage without her. But also, she's still here."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

